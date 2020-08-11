MLB Suspends Alex Cintron, Ramon Laureano

3: 07 pm: The league has actually revealed the suspensions. Cintron’s will start instantly. Laureano is appealing his suspension, so his penalty will be kept in abeyance till the appeals procedure has actually been finished.

1: 52 pm: Laureano has really gotten a six-game suspension, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports (via Twitter).

1: 41 pm: Major League Baseball will reveal that Astros striking coach Alex Cintron and Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano have actually been suspended for their functions in this week’s brawl in between the 2 groups. U.S.A. Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that Cintron will get a 20- video game suspension, while Laureano will be suspended for 5 video games (Twitter links). The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, on the other hand, tweets that Laureano’s charge is still being settled, so the five-game amount might not yet be set in stone. An official statement has actually not been made however figures to follow quickly.

Cintron’s penalty is the biggest ever offered to a coach. The previous huge leaguer was seen plainly goading Laureano from the dugout after Laureano took very first base following the 2nd time he had actually been struck by a pitch in Sunday’s video game. Laureano had some option words for Houston pitcher Humberto Castellanos as he strolled to very first base however did not at first take any action towards the Astros …