MLB: Start of baseball season overshadowed by Covid-19

The MLB group supervisor, who went through a heart treatment in 2015, informed press reporters on Monday that his “level of concern went from about an 8 to a 12” after numerous Miami Marlins players tested positive for Covid-19

“I wash my hands — I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day,” he stated throughout an interview. “Wear my mask everywhere I go. But there’s always that concern. You don’t know — right now you don’t know, because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I do get it.”

But up until now, the MLB’s efforts to keep gamers, coaches and other employee safe from the pandemic have actually shown to be tough.

