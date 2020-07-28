MLB: Start of baseball season overshadowed by Covid-19

“I wash my hands — I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day,” he stated throughout an interview. “Wear my mask everywhere I go. But there’s always that concern. You don’t know — right now you don’t know, because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I do get it.”
But up until now, the MLB’s efforts to keep gamers, coaches and other employee safe from the pandemic have actually shown to be tough.
And now, there’s a break out within the baseball bubble– and, some video games, as an outcome, have actually been canceled.
Chicago White Sox supervisor Ricky Renteria is being evaluated for the infection after he awakened Monday “with a slight cough and nasal congestion,” basic supervisor Rick Hahn stated. Renteria would not be handling the groups video game Monday night versus Cleveland, Hahn stated.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result,” Hahn stated in a declaration.
Both the Marlins’ Monday and Tuesday video games were canceled, as was the New York Yankees Monday video game at the Philadelphia Phillies, due to the fact that of the wave of Covid-19 cases amongst Marlins gamers and personnel.
“We’re doing some additional testing,” league commissioner Rob Manfred stated in an interview on MLBNetwork “If the testing results are acceptable, the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday against the Orioles.”
While the cancellations raised concerns about the video games moving forward, Manfred didn’t discuss the possibility of canceling the rest of the 60- video game routine season throughout a set up teleconference with the league’s 30 group owners Monday, a source with understanding of the call informed CNN.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading transmittable illness professional, stated he’s enthusiastic the Covid-19 cases will not deter the entire season, however it’s “one of the things that could really put a halt in the progression of where you’re going through the season.”
“So, we’ll just have to see how this plays out.”
CNN’s David Close, Wayne Sterling and Shelby Lin Erdman and Eric Levenson added to this report.