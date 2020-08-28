MLB Sends Postseason Bubble Proposal To Players Union

Major League Baseball has actually sent a proposal to the MLB Players Association about possibly holding a minimum of part of the 2020 playoffs inside a multi-city “bubble” environment, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports (Twitter link). It isn’t yet understood if the whole postseason would be dipped into neutral websites, or if the best-of-three preliminary series would stay in the house ballparks of the higher-seeded groups.

As at first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (via Twitter), the league has actually remained in talks with the union about how to handle and perform video games at these “controlled sites” in order to restrict city-to-city travel and hence restrict the possibilities of a COVID-19 break out in October that would postpone the whole postseason. While information are “nothing close” to being settled, as Rosenthal notes, MLB started preparing an operations handbook relating to such a postseason situation previously this month. As detailed by ESPN.com’s Emily Kaplan and Jeff Passan, the baseball’s strategy would bear a strong similarities to the NHL’s staging of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton.

While the NHL is holding all video games at 2 arenas, nevertheless, baseball’s strategy might appear to include 5 various arenas and civic locations. Southern California (San Diego and the 2 L.A. …