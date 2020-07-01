MLB season: Because of Covid-19, there’s no more spitting in baseball

Pitchers used to spit on balls. In the outfield, guys pepper the grass with slobbery sunflower seeds while awaiting the hours to pass.

Pound for pound, baseball players probably produce more spit compared to the entire brass section of an orchestra. It’s just part of the game!

Or it was.

Baseball has a long, proud history of expectoration, but now it’s just an other weirdly sentimental tradition we never would have missed if our pandemic reality hadn’t snuffed it out.

But why do baseball players spit so much? Like many traditions, the origins are unclear and shrouded in romanticism and nostalgia. But there are a few theories:

It’s a holdover from the chewing tobacco days

Baseball, in general, suffers from somewhat of oral fixation. Maybe it’s the long innings or the pressure of the overall game, but in recent times, it seems like players have always had something in their mouths.

While chewing tobacco was popular among players all the way back again to the game’s American origins in the 1800s, it got a huge boost in the 20th century with the rise of tobacco advertising.

So yes, the annals of tobacco and baseball cards are intertwined.

Around the 1950s, chewing tobacco got more popular, and baseball players were an ideal combination of customer and spokespeople. In fact, smokeless tobacco was only officially banned in the MLB in 2016.

It’s the best way to experience sunflower seeds and nicotine gum

As smokeless tobacco became more unpopular over the years, several iconic, fan-friendly alternatives cropped up.

Chief among them were sunflower seeds and nicotine gum. To this very day, it’s a wonder there are not giant yellow blooms in every outfield, given just how many sunflower seed hulls frequently litter the grass there during every game.

The snack became popular among big names in the 1950s, but according to a 1980 Sports Illustrated article (with the fantastic title, “The Seeds of Content,”) it absolutely was Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson’s penchant for the seeds that led to more widespread popularity in the late 1960s.

In the exact same article, then-Detroit Tigers pitcher Dave Rozema said sunflower seeds gave “something to spot for those guys who didn’t chew.”

It’s also worth noting baseball is the only major American sport where players routinely snack within a game.

Spit is just part of the overall game

Putting aside snacks and compulsive chewing and other odd little behaviors that incubate during the long, hot hours in the dugout, spit has historically played part in how players, well, play.

It’s not uncommon for players to spit to their gloves to soften the leather (though many experts say this really is bad for it).

Given that all of this happened before 1920, when the spitball was officially banned, said spit would often be — you guessed it — tobacco spit.

A lot has changed in 100 years, in the baseball world and beyond, and it’s pretty depressing thinking of the way the coronavirus could have a long-term impact on the activity we all love.

Will players need certainly to delicately find the sunflower seeds out of their mouths, one by one? What other compulsive, boredom-killing activities will they pick up alternatively? Knitting?

At least we don’t have to cope with tobacco slime-covered fastballs anymore.