MLB season: Because of Covid-19, there’s no more spitting in baseball

Pitchers used to spit on balls. In the outfield, guys pepper the grass with slobbery sunflower seeds while awaiting the hours to pass.
Pound for pound, baseball players probably produce more spit compared to the entire brass section of an orchestra. It’s just part of the game!
Or it was.
Baseball has a long, proud history of expectoration, but now it’s just an other weirdly sentimental tradition we never would have missed if our pandemic reality hadn’t snuffed it out.
But why do baseball players spit so much? Like many traditions, the origins are unclear and shrouded in romanticism and nostalgia. But there are a few theories:
It’s a holdover from the chewing tobacco days
Baseball, in general, suffers from somewhat of oral fixation. Maybe it’s the long innings or the pressure of the overall game, but in recent times, it seems like players have always had something in their mouths.
So yes, the annals of tobacco and baseball cards are intertwined.
It’s the best way to experience sunflower seeds and nicotine gum
As smokeless tobacco became more unpopular over the years, several iconic, fan-friendly alternatives cropped up.
Chief among them were sunflower seeds and nicotine gum. To this very day, it’s a wonder there are not giant yellow blooms in every outfield, given just how many sunflower seed hulls frequently litter the grass there during every game.
In the exact same article, then-Detroit Tigers pitcher Dave Rozema said sunflower seeds gave “something to spot for those guys who didn’t chew.”
It’s also worth noting baseball is the only major American sport where players routinely snack within a game.
Spit is just part of the overall game
Putting aside snacks and compulsive chewing and other odd little behaviors that incubate during the long, hot hours in the dugout, spit has historically played part in how players, well, play.
It’s not uncommon for players to spit to their gloves to soften the leather (though many experts say this really is bad for it).
Given that all of this happened before 1920, when the spitball was officially banned, said spit would often be — you guessed it — tobacco spit.
A lot has changed in 100 years, in the baseball world and beyond, and it’s pretty depressing thinking of the way the coronavirus could have a long-term impact on the activity we all love.
Will players need certainly to delicately find the sunflower seeds out of their mouths, one by one? What other compulsive, boredom-killing activities will they pick up alternatively? Knitting?
At least we don’t have to cope with tobacco slime-covered fastballs anymore.