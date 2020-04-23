MLB report pins Red Sox violations on staffer, issues suspension, takes draft pick

Wednesday afternoon, the league suspended J.T. Watkins, the video system operator for Boston Red Sox. Watkins was found to be guilty of messing with the team’s video replay system.

Major League Baseball had ruled the Boston Red Sox for illegals stealing the sign back in 2018. A recent investigation by Commissioner Rob Manfred found fault in the team’s video system operator. The commissioner said that Watkins has illegally utilized game feeds in the replay room.

Along with Watkins’ suspension, the league has cut the team’s second-round pick in the upcoming 2020 draft.

