MLB proposes 76-game schedule to players amid fight to get season started: report

Players had originally agreed on March 26 to accept prorated shares of the 2020 salaries during a shortened season, which guaranteed $170 million in advances and service time even if the season didn’t get underway.

According to MLB Network, players didn’t appear to be in favor of the newest proposal.

Before Monday’s new proposal, players had remained steadfast against additional cuts.

MLB and the players union have already been making plans to start the season next month in ballparks without fans. Team owners have said they anticipate major losses with no fans in the seats. Both sides agreed they need to start to play in July.

Late last month, MLB proposed an 82-game season having an additional sliding scale of pay cuts that would leave a player earning the league-minimum of $563,000 earning 47 % of his original salary.

MLB players also have offered a 114-game season and no more pay cuts, but that has been turned down aswell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.