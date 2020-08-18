MLB Preparing Operations Manual For Postseason “Bubble” Format

Major League Baseball has actually started producing an operations manual laying out the treatments required for a neutral-site “bubble” setup for the 2020 postseason, ESPN.com’s Emily Kaplan and Jeff Passan compose. Though still in the early phases, the truth that the league is taking such preparatory actions suggests that the brand-new staging format might extremely potentially take place for October’s video games.

MLB’s strategy would most carefully look like the NHL’s bubble format for its continuous Stanley Cup playoffs. Kaplan and Passan describe the NHL’s prepare for those unknown, detailing such elements as COVID-19 screening, what life resembles for gamers within the “bubble” (really 2 locations in downtown Toronto and Edmonton which contain the arenas, hotels, and other facilities, with the whole location shut off to the general public) also the difficulties of keeping this environment while likewise keeping the postseason’s competitive stability undamaged.

In theory, the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs might embrace something of the exact same format, with 2 host cities– or a minimum of host locations– staging the National League and American League’s video games. Texas and southern California are “early favorites” to be center locations, Kaplan/Passan compose, with New York and the Chicago/Milwaukee likewise under factor to consider. One would …