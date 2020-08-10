MLB postpones Cardinals’ series against Pirates after more test positive for Covid-19

The Cardinals company informed CNN Sunday that John Mozeliak, the group’s president of baseball operations, validated one extra Cardinals gamer has actually checked positive.

An overall of 17 members of the company– 10 gamers and 7 personnel– have actually checked positive for the infection, leading to the post ponement of the three-game series in between the groups arranged for Monday through Wednesday at Busch Stadium inSt Louis.

The Cardinals have actually now had 13 video games delayed. The group has actually not played a video game because July 29.

“In light of the most current positive test results, MLB and the Club think it is sensible to carry out extra screening while gamers and personnel are quarantined prior to the group go back to play,” the MLB stated of the post ponement in a declaration Sunday.

At least 3 groups in the league have actually had video games delayed because the start of the reduced season after members checked positive for the infection. The Miami Marlins had a break out that put their season on hold after 21 members of the company checkedpositive The Phildelphia Phillies have actually had 2 team member test positive for the infection. As an outcome, the league announced stricter guidelines for groups as they continue to play through the season. The modifications consist of minimizing the size of taking a trip celebrations, needing team member and gamers to use face coverings while on the roadway and restricting gamers and personnel from conference in hotel spaces without unique authorization. Team members go to the ER Some members of …

