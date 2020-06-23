MLB, Players Agree To 60-Game Season, Training Camps Open July 1

Breaking News

PLAY BALL!!!!

The MLB season is FINALLY set to begin with next month … with the owners and players agreeing to terms for a 60-game season on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after MONTHS of forward and backward between both sides … with the players demanding the owners adhere to their word and pay the prorated salaries arranged in March.

It’s nothing in short supply of a miracle, considering MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said just last week he was “not confident” a season would happen.

The players have agreed to start training camp during the first week of July … and games follows later on.

Worth noting, the Philadelphia Phillies just announced multiple cases of coronavirus after several players started training at the team facility in Florida … so it will be interesting to see what are the results when more individuals enter the picture.

The last domino to fall — an agreement on safety and health protocols, and ESPN’s Karl Ravech says both sides have worked things out.