MLB, MLBPA reportedly agree to new COVID-19 safety protocols; rule breakers face season-long suspension

Following COVID-19 clusters that saw 13 Cardinals players and staff and more than 20 Marlins players and staff test favorable for the coronavirus, MLB and and the gamers association (MLBPA) have reportedly concurred to new safety procedures created to minimize the threat of extra break outs within the video game.
In a series of tweets, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal details the new measures:
- Players and personnel should use face coverings that cover the mouth and the nose at all times while at the ballpark aside from while on the field of play itself. This new required consists of the dugout and bullpen.
- In order to lessen time invested together inside your home, house groups should supply outside covered areas for the going to group. Home groups should likewise supply suitable areas that permit social distancing throughout rain hold-ups.
- Traveling celebrations should be minimized to definitely important workers.
- Players and group workers should use face coverings at all times at group hotels aside from in everyone’s private hotel …