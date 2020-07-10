MLB, MLBPA release latest coronavirus intake testing results

SF GIANTS’ BUSTER POSEY OPTS OUT OF 2020 PANDEMIC-SHORTENED BASEBALL SEASON

Officials said the intake screening process was complete and that the covered individuals were moved to monitoring testing. Certain people will soon be tested every other day and others will be tested multiple times each week.

There have been 7,401 samples collected and tested and 17 of these samples came back positive results. Thirteen of the positive samples were players whilst the rest were of personnel. Ten teams have had a covered individual test positive during the monitoring testing phase.

Officials didn’t name the teams who’ve had players test positive nor have they named the players who have yielded positive results.

Testing results were a problem earlier this week since the Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals canceled workouts due to the tardiness of the results.

MLB admitted Monday there were “unforeseen delays” in the results from last week’s testing.

Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman was one of the more prominent players who tested positive for the coronavirus. Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, posted on social media about her husband’s condition.

“He is someone who literally never gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks,” she wrote.

“We’ve been really strict for the last 4 months,” she wrote. “Haven’t gone to a grocery store, have not gone out to dinner once, have not seen our friends … whilst still being got it.

