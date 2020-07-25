MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza on anthem protests: ‘I personally believe in standing’ but others can kneel

“I personally believe in standing for the national anthem, that’s the way I was taught and that’s what I believe. If you want to kneel for the cause, then you have the freedom to do that, but I also believe again that it’s about freedom and if guys want to do that, fine. It’s something but it’s just something I’m responsible for myself.”

Piazza’s remarks come as the argument over kneeling throughout the anthem has actually returned as the U.S. has actually experienced months of demonstration about systemic bigotry in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

During the MLB season opener in between the Yankees and Nationals on Thursday, a long line of gamers from both groups kneeled prior to the anthem played.

President Trump, who has actually emphatically opposed the demonstrations, will possibly toss the very first pitch at Yankee Stadium inAugust “It’s terrific that baseball is back, and other sports are back,” Trump told “Hannity” on Thursday. ” I hope everybody’s standing; I hope they’re not going to be kneeling when the flag is raised. I do not like to see that.”

He included that doing so “would harm a lot of individuals in our nation. They do not wish to see that with the NFL, or baseball, or basketball, or anything else.”

San Francisco Giants supervisor Gabe Kapler and a number of of his gamers knelt throughout the nationwide anthem prior to their exhibit video game versus the Oakland Athletics onMonday In San Diego, Los Angeles Angels reducer Keynan Middleton kneeled and raised his best fist.

Several Cincinnati Reds gamers did the same on Tuesday and likewise kneeled throughout the nationwide anthem.

Not everybody has actually been as encouraging, however, in the middle of demonstrations. San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod declined to kneel throughout his group’s season opener with the LA Dodgers as an expression of his opposition to the “Black Lives Matter” motion.

“I just believe that I can’t kneel before anything besides God,” Coonrod, a Christian, stated. He likewise differed with how BLM “lean[s] towards Marxism” and “said some negative things about the nuclear family.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj added to this report.