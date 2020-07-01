MLB Hall of Fame catcher Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez touts face masks in Texas coronavirus PSA

He’s talking about face coverings aimed at stifling the coronavirus outbreak, which includes recently spiked in Texas.

The state’s minimum recommended health protocols for folks, issued on May 1, “strongly recommend” but usually do not require wearing face masks in public. Although Abbott has not issued an order requiring Texans to wear masks, that he and other officials have been urging residents to do this voluntarily to simply help slow the spread.

TEXAS HOSPITAL COVID-19 LEADER: ‘THIS SURGE HAS MOVED TO MORE OF AN UNDER 50 POPULATION’

“So please, if you keep your mask on, we’re going to keep our businesses open for you,” Rodriguez, who played almost all of his career for the Texas Rangers, continues in the video. “Take care of yourself, God bless you, and stay safe.”

Rodriguez’s Hall of Fame career included 14 All-Star games, and that he was the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 1999, when he batted .332 and slugged 35 home runs for the Rangers, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

There were around 72,744 active coronavirus cases in Texas, based on the latest numbers from the Department of State Health Services, of updated Tuesday. More than 2,400 people have died of COVID-19, according to the data, and over 84,000 Texans have recovered from the illness.

Due to the new spike in cases, Abbott put the state’s incremental economic reopening anticipate pause the other day.

“We are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” he said. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious illness expert, warned lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday that the new rise in coronavirus cases throughout the South and West “puts the entire country at risk” and that new infections could reach 100,000 a day if people don’t start playing public health authorities.

“When you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they’re doing well, they are vulnerable,” that he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.