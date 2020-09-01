MLB executives thoughts on 2020 Trade Deadline

In the week leading up to Monday’s Trade Deadline, one executive after another made the exact same forecast, echoing a belief that was almost universal around the league:

The Padres are going to make a great deal of sound.

Words like “aggressive,” “active” and “relentless” were utilized to explain San Diego’s technique to theDeadline When all was stated and done, basic supervisor A.J. Preller didn’t dissatisfy.

An overall of 26 gamers were associated with the Padres’ 6 trades, none larger than the nine-player deal that brought right-hander Mike Clevinger toSan Diego Seven of those gamers were on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Prospects list for the club, and while 3 of those gamers remained in their Top 10, the Padres had the ability to keep their 5 highest-ranked potential customers.

“San Diego gave up a massive amount of future value for some potentially marginal short-term gains,” a National League executive stated.“Kudos to them for having the farm system that made it possible.”