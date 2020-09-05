Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Women’s Doubles Final



New York City (Reuters) – Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the U.S. Open doubles competitors on Saturday, hours prior to they were due on court after Mladenovic got a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health authorities, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) stated.

Mladenovic is among 10 gamers who was available in contact with France’s Benoit Paire, who was taken out from the males’s field at the hardcourt significant after screening favorable for the brand-new coronavirus.

Since the gamers are remaining in Nassau County, the USTA stated public health authorities avoided those who touched with Paire from taking a trip to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

“Public health officials of Nassau County, N.Y., have issued quarantine notices for all individuals who had prolonged close contact to a person who previously tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus,” the USTA stated in a declaration.

“All persons who were identified as having prolonged close contact with the infected player will quarantine in their rooms for the remainder of their quarantine period.

“Kristina Mladenovic is among these people, and as the females’s doubles competitors …