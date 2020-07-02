Mkhitaryan ‘very pleased’ to extend Roma stay – Panorama

“My story with AS Roma is going ahead,” Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Mkhitaryan says he’s “very pleased” as finally they might reach an agreement for the player to stay at the Stadio Olimpico before end of the current season, with a provisional deal for next season too.

“I’m happy to stay because I still have things that I haven’t achieved yet here that I want to achieve,” that he wrote.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to finishing this restart of the season on a high note and then to be focused on what’s next.”

Roma announced on Tuesday they have agreed a deal with Arsenal to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan with the Serie A club until the end of the growing season.

There can be a “preliminary agreement” for the Armenian international to stay at Roma for next season, the club said.

The 31-year-old player has scored six goals in 15 league appearances for Roma this term.