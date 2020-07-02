Mkhitaryan to remain at Roma until end of season – Panorama

Roma announced on Tuesday they’ve agreed a deal with Arsenal to extend midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan with the Serie A club until the end of the season.

There is also a “preliminary agreement” for the Armenian international to stay at the Stadio Olimpico for next season, AFP reports.

“I’m happy to stay here because I still have things that I haven’t achieved yet that I want to achieve,” said Mkhitaryan.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to finishing this restart of the season on a high note and then to be focused on what’s next.”

The 31-year-old former Manchester United player has scored six goals in 15 league appearances for Roma this term.

The capital club sit fifth in Serie A with 10 games remaining, but nine points adrift of Atalanta who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.