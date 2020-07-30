Mkhitaryan: Last night we showed character and ambition – Panorama

AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan hailed his group’s success over Torino to protect its location for Europa League’s group phase next season.

“Last night we showed character and ambition, it wasn’t an easy match, but we had to win it. I am happy we managed to secure our place for Europa League’s group stage next season,” he stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Roma clinched 5th location in Serie A with a 3- 2 success over Torino on Wednesday night. The Armenian global supplied a help throughout the match.