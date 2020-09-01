Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal – Panorama

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has actually signed a permanent deal with Roma after ending his agreement with Arsenal by shared approval, Sky Sports reports.

The 31- year- old Armenian midfielder invested last season on loan with the Italian side, scoring 9 objectives in 22 Serie A looks as Roma protected a 5th- location surface.

Mkhitaryan, whose Arsenal agreement had actually been set to end in the summertime of 2021, signed up with the north London club in 2018 in a swap-deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez.

“Everyone at Arsenal thanks Micki for his contribution to the club and wishes him all the best for his future with Roma,” Arsenal stated in a club statement.

Mkhitaryan ends up being Roma’s 2nd finalizing from the Premier League this summertime, with Chelsea winger Pedro likewise having actually relocated to the Italian capital.