Mkhitaryan: Italian football is underestimated – Armenian News

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to begin his 2nd season in Rome, this time as a long-term transfer gamer instead of on loan.

After formally bidding goodbye to Arsenal recently, the Armenian global accepted an interview with the Roma club. He spoke about his choice to transfer to Roma completely, his outlook for the brand-new season, and his very first relocation from scoring 9 objectives and 6 helps.

According to Yqqlm.com, the midfielder likewise spoke about the Italian football, being sorry for that it stays “underestimated”.

” I can state thatItalian football is underestimated Before I came, lots of people stated that Serie A was unsatisfactory and the group was unsatisfactory … however I wish to state they were incorrect. From my very first match versus Sassuolo, I recognized that Italian football is not as bad as individuals state,”.