Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma ‘for another few years’ – Panorama

Armenian nationwide soccer workforce and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confessed he could be open to staying at Roma subsequent season.

The 31-year-previous is presently on mortgage at the Italian membership and he has impressed throughout his time in Serie A, Evening Standard stories.

Roma are inquisitive about holding Mkhitaryan, ideally by taking him on mortgage for another season, and now the midfielder has given his blessing to the transfer.

“Of course I would like to be at Roma next season, and not only next season, [but] for another few years,” Mkhitaryan instructed the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast.

“But I nonetheless have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they’ll agree the phrases of the switch price.

“So my considering is to prepare exhausting, to play exhausting and to look ahead to what’s going to occur.

“Of course, if I’m not going to keep at Roma I’ve to return to Arsenal, so I’m not complaining,

“Football life adjustments so shortly so you might have to be prepared to play wherever you might be.

“If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Roma.”