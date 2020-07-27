Mkhitaryan donates nominal T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush – Armenian News

Captain of the nationwide football group Henrikkh Mkhitaryan has actually used his nominal T-shirts as a present to the Armenian servicemen wounded in the current cross- border hostilities in the nation’s north- east (Tavush area).

According to the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), the sportsperson has actually guaranteed to fulfill the servicemen upon checking out Armenia to hand the T-shirts over to them with his individual signature.

” I bow to your brave atttitude; I am happy to you for your steady stand safeguarding the borders of our homeland,” he stated in his address.