Mkhitaryan dedicated his goal to Armenia – Panorama

Armenian national team captain and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan dedicated his goal to Armenia in the match against Inter amid the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“My goal …for my country,” Mkhitaryan wrote on Facebook.

To remind, in the 56th minute of Roma’s big Serie A clash against Inter Milan last night, Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked up the ball just past the halfway line and embarked on a run that led to a goal.



