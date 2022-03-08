Gegham Nazaryan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction of the National Assembly, whose son was killed in the 44-day war, addressed his speech on March 8.

“It is difficult for me to enter social networks during all the holidays. It is hard, because these days the suffering and grief of the heroes’ mothers, sisters, wives, daughters are becoming more visible.

So, acting officials congratulating women, high and low positions, before congratulating Armenian mothers, remember that today Mkhitar, Saron, Ishkhan and Kamo, Argam and Alex, Gorg and Gor, Davit had to congratulate their mothers and sisters, wives and daughters. and Eric, David and Ara, Shakaryan and Tatul, Andreas and Karen, Vardan and Aram, Shant and Suren, David and Abgars and so on.

Today, their mothers and sisters, wives and daughters, aunts and uncles, grandmothers are still waiting, can you imagine, still waiting for the door to open, the heroes with smiles on their faces, flowers in their hands, or at least they will call and say: congratulations.

Now you will say, will you say once again that we are guilty of starting the war? I repeat, you are not guilty, but you are guilty of not preventing the war with your steps, actions and statements, of bringing blood and tragedy to our country. You could have prevented the war, but you did not.

And you, mothers of heroes, be sure that your sons, husbands, brothers and fathers congratulate you today. “Live your heads high,” Nazaryan said.



