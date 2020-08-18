Mizzou’s 2020 schedule is set

The Tigers are set to play Alabama in Columbia on September 26th as just revealed by the Southeastern Conference earlier on Monday afternoon. Here is the rest of the schedule.

Missouri already knew the ten teams it would face in the 2020 season. Now it knows the order.

The Tigers play six consecutive games to start the season, getting their first open week on November 7th. All teams are off on December 12th with the SEC title game set for December 19th allowing for some flexibility due to the unkowns of a COVID-19 impacted schedule.

On July 30th, the SEC chose to go to a ten-game, conference only format for the 2020 season. That meant BYU, Eastern Michigan, Central Arkansas and Louisiana were off of Missouri’s schedule. Eight days later the league announced the two additional opponents for each team. Missouri drew Alabama and LSU, making the Tigers the recipients of the toughest plus two in the league.

Those are two of Mizzou’s first three opponents. In the first three weeks, the Tigers will face teams that combined to go 34-7 last season with two of those games on the road.

There were reports that some coaches were less than thrilled about the way the league came to the new schedules.

“At this point it’s sour grapes,” Drinkwitz said on Monday. “They’re going to reveal who we’re playing and that’s who we’re playing. It’s not like any team you got was going to be a bad football team. I think the candidness of the conversation was that everybody was understanding of…