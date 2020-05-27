Mixer is getting a big Fortnite tournament series hosted by Ninja

Microsoft’s Mixer streaming platform is making a greater splash within the dwell occasion recreation with a new match series beginning this week that includes Fortnite participant Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Called Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite, the weekly match series will happen beginning this week on May 28th and lasting each Thursday by means of July, reports Deadline.

The occasion will probably be hosted on Ninja’s Mixer channel, which is the platform’s hottest channel because the streamer left Twitch final August to hitch Microsoft’s competitor as a part of a profitable multiyear streaming deal. Ninja’s high-profile departure, orchestrated partly by his administration crew on the expertise company Loaded, impressed a wave of recent contracts spanning your complete live-streaming ecosystem. In the months after Ninja left Twitch, a number of well-liked gaming entertainers adopted him and signed new offers with different streaming platforms.

Ninja will produce the occasion series on his personal Mixer channel each Thursday

Just in the previous few months alone, Twitch and YouTube have locked down well-liked creators like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and YouTube megastar Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg to their respective platforms.

Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite will characteristic $400,000 in prize cash and convey collectively 60 Fortnite execs and different massive names within the Twitch and broader live-streaming world, together with Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony, Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, and Faze Clan streamers Nate Hill and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler. Everyone will probably be streaming from the consolation of their dwelling throughout the pandemic.

Ninja will after all be a centerpiece of the occasion, which is being co-produced by Ninja himself and his administration crew Loaded. He’ll take part within the competitions, whereas well-liked group members “BallaTW” and “MonsterDface” will commentate. Notably, Ninja was the primary streamer to host a dwell and in-person Fortnite match in early 2018, simply months after the sport first got here out and lengthy earlier than developer Epic Games fashioned an official esports circuit for the title.

“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways,” Ninja stated in a assertion. “Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”