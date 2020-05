MIUI 12 goes global, coming to 47 devices starting next month

A month after it debuted in China, MUI 12 has made its approach to the worldwide scene and shall be out there in beta type as early as next week. Xiaomi’s newest customized UI brings revamped visuals, improved darkish mode and higher privateness controls amongst different issues.

MIUI 12 additionally brings inventory Android 10 navigation gestures, new fast reply function, floating home windows and a brand new common casting function that helps Miracast normal. It’s scheduled to start seeding to Mi 9, 9T, 9T Pro and Okay20, Okay20 Pro customers by the tip of June. A second, bigger batch of telephones is predicted to get MUI 12 quickly after.

MUI 12 Global launch schedule:



Round 1 (finish of June)

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro



Redmi Okay20, Okay20 Pro