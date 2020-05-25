MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM hits some Redmi K20/Mi 9T units

Previously out there solely in closed beta, the latest model of Xioami’s UI, MIUI 12, is now being pushed to some Mi 9T handsets or also called Redmi Okay20 in India and different markets. The full model of the software program is 12.0.0.11.







A screenshot of the replace

Of course, it is primarily based on Android 10 and brings plenty of enhancements and tweaks over the earlier MIUI 11. The UI is relatively new, there’s the brand new Dynamic Clock on the lock display screen out there, customizable always-on show, dynamic video wallpapers and some beneath the hood modifications and optimizations.

You can both watch for the OTA to reach to your cellphone, or you possibly can at all times attempt to set up it manually following the steps on the “via” hyperlink under.

