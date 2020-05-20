MIUI 12 Global Rollout Starts in June: Mi 9 Series, Redmi K20 Series Among First Phones to Get It

Xiaomi on Tuesday introduced the global variation of MIUI 12, the most recent model of the business’s Android- based running system. The Chinese technology business has actually revealed that Xiaomi phones consisting of Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and also Redmi K20 Pro will certainly begin obtaining the most recent model of MIUI inJune Additionally, the business exposed that the MIUI 12 upgrade will certainly get to various other Xiaomi phones consisting of the Redmi Note 9 series”model by model” The brand-new upgrade brings a host of personal privacy updates and also interface tweaks.

MIUI 12 upgrade roadmap

Xiaomi in a blog post has actually revealed that the most recent MIUI 12 upgrade will certainly first come to Mi 9, the Mi 9T, the Mi 9T Pro, the Redmi K20, and also Redmi K20 Pro customers inJune Redmi K20 and also Redmi K20 Pro customers in India will certainly additionally get the software application upgrade.

Additionally, the MIUI 12 upgrade will certainly get to various other Xiaomi phones”model by model” These consist of the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and also Mi 10 series. Other Xiaomi phones obtaining MIUI 12 consist of Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X2, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix TWO, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 8A, and also Redmi 8ADual However, their specific rollout day is vague and also even more information regarding the software application rollout are gotten out of the business.

To recall, the MIUI 12 was introduced in April by Xiaomi in China together with Mi 10 Lite ZoomEdition The global variation of the os was revealed on May 19.

MIUI 12 attributes

Xiaomi in the article additionally shared the brand-new attributes that will certainly feature MIUI12 These consist of a flatter and also even more streamlined user interface, enhancement of lots of graphics and also visuals enhancing the message, overhauled system computer animations, Android 10- like navigating motions, and also much more. Xiaomi is additionally boosting the personal privacy setups with MIUI 12 and also customers will certainly currently be able to select area approval “While using the app.”

Other attributes consisting of Ultra Battery Saver, updated Dark Mode, and also App Drawer additionally featured the MIUI 12.

