Mitt Romney says he sees no evidence mail-in voting would increase voter fraud

“I don’t know of any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud,” the Utah Republican stated throughout an online interview with the conservative think tankSutherland Institute

Romney’s talk about vote by mail is the senator’s most current dissent with the President’s views, as he is often the lone GOP voice crucial of Trump’s actions.

The senator stated that his “biggest concern” with voter fraud is prospective hacking of United States voting makers and systems, due to the fact that deceitful efforts utilizing vote-by-mail can be avoided with physical tallies.

“I’ve heard some people say they think that the reason the President doesn’t want people to vote by mail is that polls show that people who want to vote by mail tend to vote for Vice President Biden. People who tend to want to vote in-person tend to want to vote for President Trump,” Romney stated. “So this is a political calculation. But my own view is we want people to vote.”

Romney argued that it’s “essential” for the United States and the United States President to “show that elections can be held in a free and fair manner.” “We should make every effort to assure that people who want to vote get the chance to vote, and that’s more important even than the outcome of the vote. We have got to preserve the principle of democracy,” he stated. Utah is among 9 states, as …

