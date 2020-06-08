Mitt Romney Joins Black Lives Matter March, Trump Taunts Him

Senator Mitt Romney took part in a Black Lives Matter march to the White House this past weekend, drawing ridicule from President Trump.

Romney, the Senator from Utah, was filmed marching with protesters while explaining he was walking “to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.”

“We need a voice against racism … we need many voices against racism and against brutality,” he said. “And we need to stand up and say black lives matter.”

The President wasn’t too interested in Romney building a march to the White House with a fringe group that blames him for racism in America.

.@MittRomney is marching with a small grouping of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he could be on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

What a Guy

Trump hammered Romney on Twitter with a sarcastic rant that seemed to suggest the senator’s siding with Black Lives Matter was more about politics and less of a sincere concern.

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy,” the President wrote. “Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!”

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll back February showed Utahans gave Trump a greater approval rating than their very own senator.

The same poll in May had Romney’s approval rating amongst Republicans well behind that of Democrats, a political party he sides with more usually than maybe not.

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to think, with this sort of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so defectively in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Political Talent

It ought to be noted that Romney, who has made a career out of placating fringe groups and flip-flopping on his own views, garnered only 6 % of the African-American vote during his presidential run in 2012.

President Trump has seen approval ratings in the black community well above that.

Additionally, Black Lives Matter commissioned focus groups in January that appear to suggest young black voters could sink the campaign of Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

“The difference-maker for Democrats in November … isn’t whether President Donald Trump will peel off a small proportion of black men as he’s trying to do,” Politico reports, “but whether Biden can persuade young black voters in battleground states not to sit out the election.”

Can the outraged young African Americans break Biden? How will each goes to the polls? https://t.co/QyquXqP7k3 — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) June 5, 2020

Romney and Trump have engaged in quite the rivalry over the years, so there is little doubt the Republican senator was by using this moment being an opportunity to show he is a genuine leader as the President isn’t.

He has Hillary Syndrome, where past losers like to fantasize about what they are able to have been.