Mitt Romney blasts Trump for pushing conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough: ‘Enough already’

Trump’s smears about Scarborough centre around the 2001 passing of Lori Klausutis, who functioned at his Florida workplace if he functioned in Congress. Scarborough’s competitions plus a bevy of online trolls have attempted to attribute him for her death, although he had been Washington in the moment. Klausutis’ widower, T.J. Klausutis, requested Twitter a week to eliminate the tweets, although the system has stated it does not intend to.

“I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine. I don’t know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already,” Romney wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Romney was a regular critic of Trump, along with his conversation on Wednesday seems to make him that the next member of his own party Congress to openly call the President along with his support of this conspiracy theory. Earlier this past week, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois urged the President in a tweet to prevent tripping the theory, composing, “It will destroy us.”

Trump, who’d caused the baseless theory after in 2017, ratcheted up it on May 4 and also stated “Concast,” his eponymous title for MSNBC’s proprietor Comcast, “should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough.” Since subsequently, his tweets are now more pointed, basically falsified Scarborough of murder.

T.J. Klausutis’ personal letter a week Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey requesting him to eliminate Trump’s tweets stated that his late spouse’s “passing is the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with in my 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister.” T.J. stated he’s attempted to honor his late wife by shielding his memory “as I would have protected her in life.” He explained that is why he had been composing to Dorsey. “The President’s tweet that suggests that Lori was murdered — without evidence (and contrary to the official autopsy) — is a violation of Twitter’s community rules and terms of service,” he composed. “An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed.” Scarborough’s co-host and spouse Mika Brzezinski has also exerted pressure, for example within their schedule “Morning Joe,” in which she stated on Trump in the atmosphere last week which he “can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people.” Brzezinski additionally requested for a meeting Dorsey. On Tuesday dawn, New York Times columnist Kara Swisher printed the Klausutis correspondence and Brzezinski examine it to the air. Three hours afterwards, Twitter advised CNN Business it wouldn’t be eliminating the tweets. “We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family,” that a Twitter spokesperson said. “We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly.”

CNN's Manu Raju, Brian Stelter and Donie O'Sullivan given to the report.





