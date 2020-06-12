Mitron App Co-Founders Address Made-in-Pakistan Claims

Was the Mitron app made in Pakistan? Is it just a clone of TikTok, and why was it shortly removed from Google Play? For better or for worse, the app which became famous as a ‘Made in India’ option to TikTok, at the same time when a huge YouTube versus TikTok fight was brewing and anti-China sentiment in India ran so high that an app called Remove China Apps ended up being one of the most popular free apps in India, has gained a lot of notoriety. This only increased once reports broke that the origin code of the app wasn’t produced by the Mitron team but rather, purchased, for nearly Rs 2,500, from the software developer based in Pakistan.

Gadgets 360 spoke to the co-founders of the Mitron app, Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal, to clarify a few of these doubts, but at the end of our conversation, more questions remain.

Although Agarwal and Khandelwal have already been speaking up now in an attempt to make it clear that their app does not have any connection to Pakistan, their responses have been unclear at most useful. Speaking to Gadgets 360, as well as other news organisations, Khandelwal said they purchased the licensed code and a template of the Mitron app from Envato. “Our focus was on the suitability of the initial template we purchased and the foundation of the developer was neither displayed nor relevant,” that he said.

However, Irfan Sheikh, the CEO and co-founder of Pakistan-based software developer Qboxus had already made the same claim — that Qboxus’ code for the TicTic app was purchased from Envato’s marketplace CodeCanyon, to create the Mitron app. In fact, security researcher Karan Saini did an analysis of the code of the Mitron app, and wrote that “several strings with TicTic have been left as it is.”

From the same article, it was noted: “Further, a ‘change_log’ file present in the decompiled Mitron source code contains the string ‘com.dinosoftlabs.tictic’ – which is the package name of the TicTic application developed and released by Qboxus.”

Despite these questions, however, Khandelwal doubled down on the ‘Made in India’ narrative, telling Gadgets 360 that the app originated by a “small team based out of Bengaluru.” According to him, the app was made by a team of five people. Khandelwal also said that it was not really a TikTok clone, although in its listing on Envato’s marketplace, Qboxus describes the TicTic code as: “Build your unique Tik Tok / Musical.ly / Dubsmash-like Clone Today!”

However, at this point, the Mitron founders are not prepared to confirm that the code they purchased was from Qboxus. Asked about this, Khandelwal said, “Our focus was on the suitability of the initial template we purchased and the origin of the developer was neither displayed nor relevant.” In all his replies, Khandelwal completely avoided mentioning Qboxus directly.

However, Sheikh, who initially reached out to multiple publications to let people learn about the connection between TicTic and Mitron, in addition has decided not to speak further on the matter. Asked about it, that he told Gadgets 360, “Well actually, I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore. The reason is just business.”

What’s left is just a mess of contradictory claims, where Khandelwal both agrees that he purchased the code from Envato and then says that it had been fully proprietary, and also says that any claim by any party claiming it is a repackaged app is “false, malicious and libellous,” regardless of the references in the codebase of Mitron to TicTic, as noted in the analysis by Saini reported in The Quint.

We have reproduced the entire, unedited conversation between Khandelwal and Gadgets 360 below:

How many members are there in your team?

Khandelwal: We are a small team based out of Bangalore but we are quickly expanding the team to rapidly enhance the product experience and to continuously improve the backend design to scale.

How did you receive the idea to build up the Mitron app?

Khandelwal: My co-founder Shivank Agarwal and I spent lots of time brainstorming on our startup idea before we chose to build Mitron. Our mission is to develop a short-form video app that reimagines digital engagement and entertainment, while being sensitive and painful to the users inside our market and compliant with your local laws.

Mitron app co-founders Shivank Agarwal (left) and Anish Khandelwal (right) have been speaking up now

What were the original challenges in building the Mitron app successful?

Khandelwal: We launched an initial version of Mitron just over a month ago, making constant improvements as we were working our full-time jobs. Our plan was to go fully behind Mitron from June, after some initial iterations on the product. MitronTV, to our nice surprise, started to remove rapidly over the past 2 weeks. Frankly, we weren’t prepared for such a sharp rise in the adoption of the merchandise. Given the rise of Mitron, the key challenge we faced was to rapidly address a few aspects of the company in a very little while of time.

Could you please allow me to know the actual number of people working behind the scenes aside from you and Shivank? You mentioned that you all were working your full-time jobs initially. So, does this signify both you and Shivank are now no more doing your earlier in the day jobs and devoting all of your time to the Mitron app?

Khandelwal: We are a team of 5 people such as the founders. Some of us have transitioned in to Mitron TELEVISION responsibilities fully and others come in the process, serving their notice period making use of their current employers.

Why did you attempt to imitate TikTok for designing the Mitron app?

Khandelwal: Frankly, we have been not imitating any app. If you see it, all e-commerce websites have some common elements plus it doesn’t mean anyone imitated anyone else. We started by having an initial design and we have been quickly making changes to it on the basis of the feedback of our users. We have released 4 new versions of the app within the last few 2 weeks.

Since some media reports claim that the initial code was purchased through Envato, could you please clarify on the author of the code as we is able to see Qboxus among the listed authors there aswell?

Khandelwal: Envato is a marketplace where users can purchase licensed code. We also purchased an initial template from this marketplace and we have been the legal owners of the codebase of Mitron. Our focus was on the suitability of the original template we purchased and the origin of the developer was neither displayed nor relevant.

How are you improving the experience?

Khandelwal: We are considering customer feedback and prioritizing tasks keeping in mind our product road map. We are and certainly will continue to test out design and interaction changes. Our focus is also on improving over all app performance and data consumption.

Are there any plans to create the app to iOS as well?

Khandelwal: We are intending to launch Mitron on iOS in the next 2 to 3 months. Our focus initially is to improve and stabilize the design on Android before we launch on iOS

What’s next following the Mitron app?

Khandelwal: This is a long journey. We started with a mission when we launched Mitron and we are passionate to build Mitron as one of the hottest apps in India that’s built in India, that is sensitive and painful to our local norms for content and that’s compliant with your local laws.

On the purchasing of the code part, we certainly understand that Envato is just a marketplace — just like Apple App Store or Google Play to get apps. I even used to buy some themes from Envato for my college WordPress websites a few years right back. But why aren’t you revealing the name of the developer from whom you bought the code? The Qboxus team is showing Mitron together of their projects on the site and even on their Envato author page. So, if they haven’t any role in the app, should you not say that explicitly?

Khandelwal: Unfortunately, there is a large amount of misinformation surrounding this. Let me explain this in some detail.

Firstly, we live in a global where many packets of technology could be open-sourced or purchased legally for used in your own app. Almost every well-known tech company purchases packets of codebase or open-sources codebase for used in their own applications. When any business purchases or open-sources such code, the focus is on the suitability of the code for their purpose rather than the origin of the developer. So, any discussion round the origin of the developer is not strongly related us.

Secondly, as long as some body purchases packets of codebase legally or uses open-source code, it really is perfectly legitimate. We legally purchased the original template of MitronTV from an Australian marketplace EnvatoMarket. We would be the legal owners of the codebase of Mitron.

Thirdly, any such code that is purchased or open-sourced is just one little brick in the wall. Do you really think someone can merely purchase a template and get an incredible number of downloads? If it was so great, why did not the seller create their consumer facing app instead trying to sell the code for $30?

It’s because such templates (and their codebase) really are a commodity and they’re worth what they are coming in at.

We fixed numerous bugs in that codebase and we made significant improvements to both user-side experience and back-end code to make it a scalable platform that may handle this sort of steep jump in traffic. Nearly most of the files of the initial code have been changed.

It is unfortunate that after any success story like Mitron happens, there are always others who wish to claim their place in the limelight. If Qboxus used our brand Mitron on the website, they’ve done so illegally and we’ll pursue this matter appropriately.

Your recent interviews in the media have shown that the aim to provide Mitron app as a “Make in India product.” But as you used the original code template from Envato — regardless of from which developer — how would you justify the app as an Indian solution?

Khandelwal: We are an Indian startup that’s based in Bangalore. Mitron is definitely an Indian app which is developed in India and as element of our mission to build an excellent experience for the users, we shall always remain open to using any open-source code or legally purchased codebase that individuals can build on top of, inside our application. And we have used servers in India for data storage and computation.

Just one last question to get some clarity — Could you please confirm if the code you purchased from Envato was from Qboxus?

Khandelwal: The codebase of Mitron is proprietary and we have been the legal owners of the codebase. Any claim by any party claiming that it is a repackaged app is false, malicious and libellous.

We have shared our perspective with you in great detail and I sincerely hope you’ll represent our responses comprehensively.

