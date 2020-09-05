Mitchell Trubisky will start over Nick Foles vs. Lions in Week 1 as former top pick wins QB battle, per report

Former No 2 general pick Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears‘ beginning quarterback to start the 2020 routine season,according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Trubisky has actually held back Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP who was obtained by the Bears through a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 18, to start versus the Detroit Lions when the Bears start their season in a bit more than a week’s time.

The Lions, the Bears’ Week 1 challenger, were 1.5- point favorites for much of the offseason in their Week 1 match with Chicago, however over the previous week the line has actually moved in Detroit’s favor, with the Lions three-point favorites at William Hill Sportsbook as of Friday night.

Trubisky’s experience running coach Matt Nagy’s offense in Chicago was definitely a benefit heading into training school. It was Trubisky, after all, who assisted lead Chicago to an NFC North department title throughout his 2nd season as a starter.