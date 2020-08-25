Mitchell Trubisky is teasing Bears fans with this throw at camp (Video)

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: Mitchell Trubisky # 10 of the Chicago Bears tosses a ball throughout training camp at Halas Hall on August 18, 2020 in Lake Forest,Illinois (Photo by Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

Mitchell Trubisky is teasing fans with some terrific tosses at training camp.

Position fights throughout the NFL are happening in relative secrecy due to the absence of preseason video games in 2020. A group like the Chicago Bears will pick a beginning quarterback based upon training camp alone which might have some fans anxious.

Mitchell Trubisky is in a fight with Nick Foles for the beginning task and all we need to go off in regards to assessment are videos fromcamp A current clip revealed Trubisky dropping an ideal enter the hands of among his young tight ends.

Mitchell Trubisky requires to be terrific for the Bears to go back to the playoffs

Bears fans might do a double-take while viewing that video and believe Adam Shaheen is back. The brand-newNo 87 is in factJesper Horsted He had 8 receptions and a goal with the Bears last season.

Plenty of jokes have actually been made about Trubisky made his launching in 2017. He has actually missed out on simple tosses and likewise tends to not see wide-open receivers. That is why the group headed out and …