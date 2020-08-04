Mitchell & Ness x Fred Segal Launch New Pop-up Featuring SLAM Merch

Mitchell & Ness Co. has actually brought their premium clothing to Fred Segal Sunset, a historical experiential seller in LA, for a pop-up store admiring regional groups and professional athletes. The activation introduces today and will go through FW 2020.

Mitchell & &Ness ‘partnership with SLAM (cover merch) is showcased in the store, in addition to joint jobs withDr Woo, Greg Lucci, Blends, Sports Illustrated, Topps and JustDon

“Fred Segal is a Los Angeles landmark I’ve loyally shopped for years. We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic destination. Our Mitchell & Ness pop-up will feature authentic product collections and premium, limited collaborations—all through the lens of local, legendary sports teams,” stated Kevin Wulff, CEO of Mitchell & & Ness, by means of journalism release.

“It is rare that a brand maintains such a high level of authenticity, quality and craftsmanship for over a century; let alone in the ever evolving sports arena. Mitchell & Ness exemplifies just that,” stated Brian Nyilas, Vice President of males’s retailing at Fred Segal, per the release. “Sharing the exact same pursue quality and development, we leapt at the concept of teaming up and hosting such an attentively curated world in our world that admires our abundant sports history and the …