Mitch McConnell’s deeply disingenuous call for Barack Obama to keep ‘his mouth shut’

“I think President Obama should’ve kept his mouth shut,” McConnell said on a Trump campaign live-stream event of the former president’s critique of just how President Donald Trump has actually dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. “I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot. You were there for eight years. I think the tradition that the Bushes set up — of not critiquing the president who comes after you — is a good tradition.”

Look There’s a number of troubles with what McConnell is claiming. Let’s undergo them.

First– and also most notably– given that we get on the subject of political practices, it’s long been a practice that the present head of state does not directly strike the individual that came prior to him.

Sure, Obama discussed just how he acquired a hard economic climate from George W.Bush But he really did not pursue Bush directly whatsoever, form or kind.





Source link