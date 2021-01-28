Senator Republican leader Mitch McConnell backed off his demand of the filibuster- a procedural tool preserved by the Senate Democrats. His backing off from the filibuster stand facilitated a talk with the new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer regarding the power-sharing agreement. He expressed his gratitude to the two Democratic Senators who had voted in favor of the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote threshold to advance any legislation.

Without the support of all Democratic Senators, a rule change would fail. Thus, Mitch McConnell expressed his thankfulness to them to make it happen. Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed their stand in favor of the filibuster.

Mitch McConnell Filibuster Stand:

The filibuster- a long political debate is seen both as a hindrance as well as a necessity for advancing legislation since ancient times. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s demand to keep the filibuster before agreeing to any of the organizing terms and Schumer’s refusal to it had put the power-sharing deal at a standstill. But now McConnell has laid aside his demands on the filibuster, to advance the talks on power-sharing with Schumer. Hence, things are expected to roll on along with Biden’s top agenda that shall be taken up for action.

It’s reported that Schumer and McConnell have agreed to advance the negotiations on the stalled power-sharing deal based on a 2001 agreement. It was made between the then-Republican and Democratic leaders.

Reports said that Senators had expressed their anger to Schumer over McConnell’s stubborn stand in favor of the filibuster that led the power-sharing deal to come to a standstill. On the other hand, Sen. Manchin and Sen. Sinema’s stand in favor of the filibuster has assured Mitch Mcconnell of its stay in the Congress, though he has backed off from his stand to further the deal.