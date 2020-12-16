Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader from the Republican party withdrew his support to the claims of President Donald Trump. This happened after the Electoral College formally affirmed the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020-Presidential elections. McConnell finally congratulated Biden 38 days post his victory over the Republican Trump.

Not only that, but the Republican Senate majority leader also asked his colleagues from the Senate to not take any actions on the 6th of January. This is the date when Congress will finally ratify the election at a joint session meeting. This will also be the day when the aspirations of President Trump concerning overturning the election results will finally conclude. His speech further included praises of Joe Biden over the years he devoted to public service.

The Future For Mitch McConnell And Joe Biden

There will soon be a face-off between Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden on Pennsylvania Avenue. McConnell will have strong authority over the cabinet picks of Biden. For this, he will have to gain a majority in the two run-off elections that are to take place in Georgia in the month of January. If this kind of situation really occurs, then Biden will have a very hard time passing his legislative plans through US Congress. Therefore, nothing can be said about the future taking this situation at hand and the contradicting speech McConnel gave out to Biden.

It seems like Mitch McConnell took his own time in recognizing the victory of Biden. Earlier when the media and the Democrats called out on him to acknowledge the blames of Trump for the election results, he remained unmoved.

Despite everything, the comments given out by the Senate majority leader was a symbol of the declining era of Trump’s leadership. Not only that but his words for Biden also posed him as a figure to counterbalance the President.