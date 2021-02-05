Mitch McConnell calls GOP lawmaker's conspiracy theories 'cancer' for the party
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a pointed statement calling conspiracy theories that have been espoused by freshman lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a “cancer for the Republican Party.” CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Ryan Nobles discuss.

