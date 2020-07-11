Mitch ‘Blood’ Green: Mike Tyson’s fiercest rival struck up unlikely friendship with a fan that lasted 25 years | Boxing News

Mitch ‘Blood’ Green is a heavyweight through boxing folk lore, whose title will permanently be connected to Mike Tyson’s because of the well known 1988 road brawl that they had within the Harlem isolamento.

The years never have always been sort to Green, the one time gang innovator who is identified too properly by the NYPD.

But throughout individuals years Green maintained a friendship with a fan who grew to become his companion, his informal agent, including times their moral mom or dad. That friendship, documented within the story beneath, will advise you that good really does exist… in the craziness of high quality boxing.

Here will be the first-hand bank account of how a boxing fan became Mitch ‘Blood’ Green’s ally plus developed authentic care for typically the boxer’s health…

Tyson conquered Green within the ring just before they fulfilled on the street

It’s odd how I realize Mitch.

For 20 years I’ve lived in Los Angeles yet I expanded up within rural Kansas in a little producing community. How I fulfilled Mitch will be interesting plus a small embarrassing…

I had been 17 within the mid-90s. During the winter I used to be at my residence with a couple of close friends. It had been icy, wintry, we had nowhere fast to go plus were simply hanging out. Out of dullness we dug out several boxing credit cards from our closet – do you remember KO Cards? We collected them.

‘Hey, I wonder if we could talk to some of these fighters?’

That’s what you do when you’re bored in Kansas.

We called directory assistance but didn’t have any luck until we came across the Mitch Green card. I called directory assistance in New York.

The operator said: ‘Which listing do you need?’

‘Mitch Green’.

Operator: ‘Is that the Mitch Green on such:and-such street?’

‘Erm, sure…’

So she connected the call. The phone rings.

‘Hi, is this Mitch Green?’

‘Yeah’.

‘The Mitch Green who boxes?’

‘Yeah’.

We just said: ‘Hey man, I’m a fan’.

Instead of saying ‘kid, you’re a weirdo’ we actually had a conversation that went really well. Then we kept in touch.

That first conversation? I told him that I’d bought some books about Mike Tyson. Tyson and Green will be linked through time. I spoke to him about that. I said ‘you went the distance with Tyson’.

He was really cool, really chilled. If I asked a question, he didn’t have a problem answering it.

Tyson will always be a sore spot for Mitch.

Tyson became the youngest-ever heavyweight champion six months after beating Green

Then I had his phone number so every once in a while, I would call and we would chat.

He asked what was going on in my life and we developed a friendship over the phone.

In July 1998 he had a fight against a guy named Mike Dixon which he won.

The phone rang at 2am. My mom came into my room with a cordless phone.

She said: ‘I think it’s Mitch’.

She hands me the phone.

‘Hey man, I won my fight!’

It was great – yet Mitch hadn’t realised we were in different time zones. Where he was, it was 5am.

‘But thanks for calling, Mitch’.

Green won 19 out of 27 fights

Every once in a while that would happen. Mitch would call my folks’ house in Kansas at all hours.

Before he got my new number Mitch would call and my mom would tell him: ‘He has moved to California’.

‘Sorry, mam’.

Eventually we sorted that out.

I have got met him in person but, the weird thing is that for the longest time our correspondence was on the phone.

In the late-90s my friend was at Kansas State University doing a computer science major. We built a website and email address for Mitch.

Some emails we all received said: ‘Mitch, Tyson kicked your butt!’

But others said: ‘Mitch you are typically the man!’

Little by little autograph requests would come through. We would call Mitch to tell him. He would say yes or no.

Once within a while, fight offers would come through.

In 2005 I got an email and the subject line mentioned: ‘I want to finance your comeback’.

I passed the information to Mitch. They got together. Mitch went to Florida to train. He had a fight set up in Memphis. The businessman flew me down to Memphis too.

Ten years later, I met Mitch in person for the first time.

Mitch won his fight by fourth-round knockout.

Green emerged with credit for going the distance with Tyson

The weird thing about Mitch is that he is very low-key. But get him in front of a camera and he is a showman.

I saw him in person again in 2006. I got an email from [US TV show] The Best Damn Sports Show Period who wanted Mitch. Afterwards we hung out at his hotel. He didn’t want to go out in Los Angeles. Being low-key he just hung out in the hotel then flew home.

I love the guy but he can be his own worst enemy.

Mitch doesn’t want people to look down about him, to see him in a certain light.

We speak sporadically, not like it used to be, when we spoke monthly. I send him cards during the holidays or for his birthday. I call two or three times per year but our conversations aren’t that long anymore.

He says: ‘Tell your mom I say hello’.

All these years later he still feels bad for calling my home at 2am.

Mitch lives in a duplex in Jamaica, Queens, New York. His mom lives next door. I believe his brother Jerry is in the area too. I think he has a girlfriend because when I’ve called, the girl has answered. Mitch does have people around him.

He is the king in his environment. He used to be a big dude, a feared guy. Now? He is 63, his softer side has come out. Mitch is a good guy.

I’ve always wanted to help Mitch because a lot of people turned their backs on him. I’ve known him 25 years but only met in person twice. I’ve been to New York twice but Mitch wasn’t available. One day I plan to fly out and spend period with him or her. That needs to end up being eventually.