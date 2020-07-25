MIT researchers created a reusable face mask that works like an N95 respirator

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have actually established the iMASC, a brand-new silicone mask that can be securely recycled without worry of contamination. Researchers still require to evaluate how efficiently it captures viral particles, however it’s a appealing action towards dealing with the crucial health hcare supply lacks.

The iMASC deals a level of defense similar to N95 respirator masks , its developers state. That’s partly since it utilizes an N95 filter without all the extra product of N95 masks that captures particles.

The masks are based upon the shape of a normal N95 mask, too, however they’re made with a silicone rubber that can be disinfected after each usage. The double filters that cover the mouth can be changed after each usage, too, the researchers stated.

In a research study about the iMASC released in the British Medical Journal Open , researchers stated lacks of individual protective devices, or PPE, in health centers created a “critical need” for reusable security equipment.

