MIT pulls massive AI dataset over racist, misogynistic content

“It has been brought to our attention that the Tiny Images dataset contains some derogatory terms as categories and offensive images. This was a consequence of the automated data collection procedure that relied on nouns from WordNet. We are greatly concerned by this and apologize to those who may have been affected,” they wrote in the letter.

According to the letter, the dataset was made in 2006 and contains 53,464 different nouns, directly copied from Wordnet. Those terms had been used to get images from the corresponding noun from Internet search engines during the time to collect typically the 80 , 000, 000 images (at tiny 32×32 resolution).

“Biases, offensive and prejudicial images, and derogatory terminology alienates an important part of our community — precisely those that we are making efforts to include. It also contributes to harmful biases in AI systems trained on such data,” they wrote.

“Additionally, the presence of such prejudicial images hurts efforts to foster a culture of inclusivity in the computer vision community. This is extremely unfortunate and runs counter to the values that we strive to uphold.”

Biased datasets can have a main impact on the equipment learning systems and AI programs these are used to educate. A range of authorities inside and outdoors of Silicon Vallley have called focus on biases against black folks specifically and individuals of colour in general in a variety of AI methods.

The dataset are not re-uploaded.