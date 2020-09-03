MIT is helping the Boston Fed build a CBDC that can be scaled for consumer use By Cointelegraph

MIT is helping the Boston Fed build a CBDC that can be scaled for consumer use



The MIT Digital Currency Initiative, or DCI, is helping the federal reserve bank of Boston build a digital currency with the objective of scalingfor consumer use The DCI’s director Neha Narula informed Cointelegraph:

The multi-year cooperation in between the 2 companies is still in extremely early phases and very little details is being launched to the public. Yet the focus is not on structure a more recent variation of interbank digital journal, however rather something that the customers would be able touse It is difficult to approximate the needed transactional throughput of such innovation, however thinking about that the U.S. population is around 330 million and the truth that the dollar is the most utilized currency in the world (some countries have actually even formally embraced it), this number would need to be rather high.

