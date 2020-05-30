MIT elects first black woman student body president in its 159-year history

Danielle Geathers and working mate Yu Jing Chen received the student authorities election earlier this month.

Geathers simply completed her sophomore yr at MIT and is majoring in mechanical engineering. She served as the variety officer final yr.

“In terms of coming from that diversity space and being focused on promoting equity across MIT, it would kind of be important to have someone in the President’s role who’s focused on that,” she stated.

She stated she plans to make use of her platform to make the college as inclusive as potential.