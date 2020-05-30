MIT elects first black woman student body president in its 159-year history

Danielle Geathers and working mate Yu Jing Chen received the student authorities election earlier this month.
Geathers simply completed her sophomore yr at MIT and is majoring in mechanical engineering. She served as the variety officer final yr.
“In terms of coming from that diversity space and being focused on promoting equity across MIT, it would kind of be important to have someone in the President’s role who’s focused on that,” she stated.
She stated she plans to make use of her platform to make the college as inclusive as potential.
“Although some people think it is just a figurehead role, figureheads can matter in terms of people seeing themselves in terms of representation,” she stated. “Seeing yourself at a college is kind of an important part of the admissions process.”
She stated that quite a lot of the work of the student authorities takes place in conferences with directors, so she hopes to make the group extra seen on campus.
“I think one thing that the election taught me was kind of the power of social media and how to leverage on new different resources to get the word out,” she stated.
Her time period began as soon as college acquired out for the semester and he or she’s already been taking part in conferences — together with discussions about how lessons will resume in the Fall.