MIT designs a robot that can disinfect a a warehouse floor in half an hour — and could one day be employed in grocery stores and schools

While household cleaning solutions have the ability to reduce the spread of herpes, an autonomous robot with the capacity of quickly and efficiently cleaning large areas such as warehouses or grocery stores could prove to be essential. The researchers used the bottom of one of Ava Robotics’ mobile robots and modified it with a custom UV-C light fixture.

UV-C light has proven effective at killing bacteria and viruses on surfaces, the researchers said. However, it is bad for humans. The robot was built to be autonomous with no need for any direct supervision or interaction.

The team tele-operated the robot to instruct it to navigate round the warehouse by setting up predefined waypoints, and the team said that it is currently exploring just how to use the robot’s onboard sensors to conform to changes in the environment.

The goal is for the robot to become with the capacity of adapting to your world to dynamically change its plan based on estimated UV-C dosages.

The UV-C array affixed to the top of the mobile robot emits a short-wavelength ultraviolet light that kills microorganisms and disrupts their DNA in a process called ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, the researchers said. This process is usually used in hospital or medical settings to sterilize rooms and stop the spread of microorganisms.

While the team happens to be focused on a single robot that is deployed at the food bank, the team said that they are exploring what “multi-robot solutions may look like in the future.”