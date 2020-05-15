Missouri restaurant’s coronavirus surcharge causes social media backlash

“Scuse me … what? A covid surcharge…?” somebody tweeted of a Kiko Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge patron’s receipt displaying a “covid 19 surcharge.”

The tweet shortly went viral with folks upset by the additional cost, The New York Post reported.

“If I ever see this on a bill I wld not pay it,” one consumer wrote. “I’m tryin to recoup too. Who am I suppose to bill ??? Is this evn legal ?”

But the West Plains restaurant isn’t the one institution including a bit to the invoice. As eating places wrestle to maintain their doorways open amid stay-at-home orders, some really feel it’s a vital addition.

In San Diego, a Mexican restaurant was charging $1 additional for carne asada attributable to a meat scarcity and in Michigan, a burger place is including one other greenback to every meal due to foot visitors they’ve misplaced, in line with FOX 17 in Grand Rapids and KFMB-TV in San Diego.

And it’s not simply eating places. A dentist’s workplace in Jacksonville, Fla. reportedly began charging a $10 per appointment charge for private protecting tools and in Texas, some hair salons have began including a $three sanitation cost, KTRK-TV in Houston and WJAX-TV reported.

Kiko’s Steakhouse posted a message on Facebook defending the cost and stressing it will solely be momentary.

“We are not trying to hide this surcharge, we choose this option rather than changing our prices on our menu, this way we can adjust the surcharge weekly…We’ve been putting flyers in front of our restaurant & put the surcharge on your receipt, today we put more signage. Please understand we cant control the rising cost of meat,seafood,poultry & produce prices.”

The restaurant’s proprietor, Billy Yuzar, tells Fox News that the surcharge is marketed on-line, on the restaurant’s entrance door, and on the register, so clients are nicely conscious of it.

“We have been transparent about it. Right when you walk into our restaurant, it’s there,” he stated. “I made our notice so people read it, making it bold. ‘Please Read Me.’ And then I put some emoticon.”

Yuzar instructed Fox News the Twitter consumer who posted the photograph wasn’t the patron.

He stated he is now anxious for his staff — and his restaurant’s popularity, which he believes is being tarnished with destructive opinions from folks in Canada and Texas, who had by no means even visited the situation, however merely noticed the viral photograph on Twitter.

“They don’t have the facts, but are responding to this [picture on social media],” he stated.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.