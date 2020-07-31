Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges

The investigation did not exonerate Wilson, Bell said.
“Although this case represents one of the most significant moments in St. Louis’ history, the question for this office was a simple one,” Bell said. “Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law?”
“After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did,” Bell said.
“I also want to be clear that our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson,” Bell said, pointing out the huge difference between proving a case all through trial and “clearing him of any and all wrongdoing.”
“There are so many points in which Darren Wilson could have handled the situation differently, and if he had, Michael Brown might still be alive,” Bell said.
“But that is not the question before us. The only question is whether we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred,” Bell said. “The answer to that question is ‘no.’ And I would violate my ethical duties if I nonetheless brought charges.”
CNN has reached out to Brown’s family for comment.