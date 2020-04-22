Missouri files lawsuit against China over coronavirus, Beijing calls claims ‘absurd’

A lawsuit was filed against the Chinese government by Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday, indicating the former of covering up the dangers of coronavirus, during its initial onset in late 2019; further fuelling the volatile relationship between the U.S and China in lieu of Trump’s “Wuhan virus” comment. The charges were dismissed as “absurd” by the Chinese officials on Wednesday.

Schmitt maintained that COVID-19 has led to innumerable job losses, among other issues including high mortality rates.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang addressed the issue in a press release asserting the Missouri lawsuit was nothing more than “purely malicious abuses.” China insists that its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak has bought the world time required to control further damage.

