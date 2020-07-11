Missouri couple who defended home have rifle seized during police search: report

The pistol that Patricia McCloskey held during the June confrontation had been in the possession of the couple’s attorney, the station reported.

INVESTIGATION INTO ST. LOUIS COUPLE WHO DEFENDED THEIR HOME AGAINST PROTESTERS IS ‘ABUSE OF POWER,’ SAYS SEN. HAWLEY

There was no immediate indication that the McCloskeys were arrested or charged with a crime.

On Monday, the McCloskeys appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” and disclosed that protesters returned for their neighborhood last Friday – but they were alerted ahead of time and hired a private security company to guard their residence.

The previous night, “we started hiding valuables and securing the house,” Mark McCloskey told host Sean Hannity.

Last week’s protest was loud but non-violent, the homeowner said.

In the June incident, Patricia McCloskey said, the couple was startled just before evening meal time when “300 to 500 people” entered the gated community where they live.

“[They said] which they were planning to kill us,” Patricia McCloskey told Hannity on Monday night. “They were going to come in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to be living in our house after I was dead, and they were pointing to different rooms and said, ‘That’s going to be my bedroom and that’s going to be the living room and I’m going to be taking a shower in that room’.””

The couple said protesters also threatened to harm their dog, that has been outside the home at the time.

The protesters claimed these were passing the McCloskeys’ home while heading toward the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson, to show there.

Soon following the June incident, Kimberly Gardner, circuit attorney in St. Louis, announced that her office and the St. Louis Police Department could be conducting a study into the McCloskeys’ use of firearms.

The couple’s attorney, Albert Watkins, said in a statement that the couple did not arm themselves until after they began feeling threatened.

“My clients didn’t sit on their front stoop with guns. … No firearms were on them at the time that they, were, as property owners standing in front of their home,” that he said. “It was not until they basically were in a position of seeing and observing violence, recklessness, lawbreaking, and knowing that the police were not going to be doing anything.”